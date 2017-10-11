WILLISTON, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida man died after trying to hop on a moving train ride at an educational farm.
The Ocala Star-Banner reports that 24-year-old Anthony Osburn-Day fell between two train cars Tuesday evening at Kirby Family Farm in Williston.
Florida Highway Patrol reports that Osburn-Day was a volunteer at the nonprofit farm. Troopers say workers were preparing for Halloween-related events, and they were having trouble with the engine on the restored locomotive. They were testing it when the accident occurred.
FHP and the Levy County Sheriff’s Office were investigating Osburn-Day’s death.
___
Information from: Ocala (Fla.) Star-Banner, http://www.starbanner.com/