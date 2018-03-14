DAWSONVILLE, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia volunteer firefighter was killed when winds toppled a tree onto his truck.

Fannin County Fire Chief Larry Thomas tells news outlets that 47-year-old Stanley Henson had been driving his personal truck in Dawson County to his other job Monday afternoon. State Patrol Trooper Chris Jones says Henson died at the scene and that his death was an accident based on the weather.

Thomas says Henson worked with him at a car crash hours before he died. Henson was with the department for several years and was set to be promoted as a lieutenant next month.

Henson lived in Blue Ridge and has a wife and two children.

WXIA-TV reports Atlanta-area gusts were up to 40 mph (60 kph). Dawson County is roughly 60 miles (95 kilometers) north of Atlanta.