Share story

By
The Associated Press

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Officials say a volunteer firefighter in Connecticut has been killed in a car crash.

Twenty-two-year-old Austin Buoni, who volunteered with the Shelton and Trumbull fire departments, was driving a Nissan Altima when he lost control of the vehicle and hit a utility pole on a Fairfield road early Saturday morning.

The New Haven Register reports Buoni died at Bridgeport Hospital from injuries sustained during the crash.

He was a 2014 graduate of the Valley Fire Chiefs Regional Training School.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access: $1 for 4 weeks

Buoni, of Stratford, worked for Panera Bread and attended Housatonic Community College.

Fairfield police say the crash is still under investigation. A Gofundme page has been set up by Buoni’s family for funeral expenses.

The Associated Press