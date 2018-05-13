FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Officials say a volunteer firefighter in Connecticut has been killed in a car crash.
Twenty-two-year-old Austin Buoni, who volunteered with the Shelton and Trumbull fire departments, was driving a Nissan Altima when he lost control of the vehicle and hit a utility pole on a Fairfield road early Saturday morning.
The New Haven Register reports Buoni died at Bridgeport Hospital from injuries sustained during the crash.
He was a 2014 graduate of the Valley Fire Chiefs Regional Training School.
Buoni, of Stratford, worked for Panera Bread and attended Housatonic Community College.
Fairfield police say the crash is still under investigation. A Gofundme page has been set up by Buoni’s family for funeral expenses.