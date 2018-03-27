FALLSTON, Md. (AP) — Two of the four people charged with the attempted rape and assault of a fellow member of a volunteer fire company in Maryland have been sentenced.

The Baltimore Sun reports 21-year-old Andrew Burkins and 20-year-old John Hefner entered Alford pleas Tuesday, meaning they avoided admitting guilt while acknowledging there was enough evidence to convict them. The judge sentenced them each to one year of supervised probation and 16 hours of community work service on second-degree assault charges.

They must complete the Errors in Thinking program through the Harford County Health Department and have no contact with the victim or his family.

A 17-year-old male Fallston Volunteer Fire and Ambulance Company member had come forward in November to report alleged abuse at the firehouse that summer. The charges against two others were placed on the inactive docket.

___

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com