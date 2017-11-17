CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Volkswagen is seeking more suppliers owned by minorities or women for its lone U.S. assembly plant in Tennessee.
The Chattanooga Times Free Press reports that the German automaker held a minority supplier trade show this week, attracting about 60 interested companies from as far away as Michigan.
KeeKee Mathis, the supplier diversity manager for the Chattanooga plant, said Volkswagen has a 10 percent purchasing target from minority or female-owned suppliers. She says company spent about $146 million last year on contracts with minority-owned companies.
Nearly 3,500 people work at the Volkswagen plant, which produces the new seven-seat Atlas SUV and the midsized Passat sedan. The facility began producing vehicles in 2011.
___
Information from: Chattanooga Times Free Press, http://www.timesfreepress.com