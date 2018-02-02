LONDON (AP) — All five former members of the Spice Girls have met up amid rumors of a plan to reunite the girl-power group.
Photos posted by several group members on social media showed Victoria “Posh Spice” Beckham, Melanie “Sporty Spice” Chisholm, Emma “Baby Spice” Bunton, Melanie “Scary Spice” Brown and Geri “Ginger Spice” Horner.
They had been seen earlier Friday arriving at Horner’s home north of London, along with former manager Simon Fuller.
The Sun newspaper reported the quintet is considering several projects, including a TV talent show, though not a live tour.
The Spice Girls were a 1990s phenomenon, with hits including “Wannabe.” They split in 2000 and last reunited at the 2012 London Olympics.
Now the group’s highest-profile member is Beckham, a fashion designer married to former soccer star David Beckham.