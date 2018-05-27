HOBBS, N.M. (AP) — A Virgin Mary statue at a Hispanic Catholic church in southeastern New Mexico is drawing visitors from around the region because believers say it appears tears are flowing from the statue’s face.

The Hobbs News-Sun reports visitors of the bronze statue located inside the auxiliary building of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church said Tuesday the statue wept, like it did for several hours last Sunday.

Judy Ronquillo, who was in the building Tuesday when it took place, says the statue began crying as the group inside the church finished a Rosary.

Laura Cisneros, who was with her family at the Sunday Mass when the statue began crying, was also present Tuesday. She says it was “amazing.”

Ronquillo says Tuesday’s visitors came from throughout southeastern New Mexico and west Texas, as far as San Antonio and El Paso.

Information from: Hobbs News-Sun, http://www.hobbsnews.com