CURRITUCK, N.C. (AP) — Visitors to one North Carolina coastal county now must pay for a permit to park on popular stretch of beach along the Outer Banks.

The Daily Advance of Elizabeth City reports people who aren’t residents of Currituck County or don’t own property there must pay to park in the off-road area starting Friday.

The Currituck Board of Commissioners approved the parking permit system in March because of concerns about traffic in the four-mile off-road area.

A 10-day parking pass costs $50, and a seasonal pass costs $150. County residents and property owners will receive a parking permit for each vehicle they own for free.

Some residents and property owners will receive two additional guest permits that aren’t specific to a vehicle.

The permits are required until 11:59 p.m. Labor Day.

