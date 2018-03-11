GAINESVILLE, Ga. (AP) — A new visitor center showcasing one of Georgia’s biggest tourist destinations can be hauled anywhere it’s needed since it’s built atop four rubber tires.

The Times reports that the Lake Lanier Convention & Visitors Bureau is preparing to take its mobile visitor center on the road this year.

The group’s president, Stacey Dickson, says it’s like a “food truck for information.”

The newspaper reports that the group has been working on designs — including one of a vintage postcard — that will wrap the vehicle.

Lake Lanier is about 40 miles (65 kilometers) northeast of Atlanta.

Information from: The Times, http://www.gainesvilletimes.com