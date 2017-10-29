MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — The head of the Visiting Nurse and Hospice for Vermont and New Hampshire is retiring next spring.

The Valley News reports that during her 10-year tenure, Jeanne McLaughlin has guided the organization to more secure financial footing and helped shape an affiliation agreement between her organization and the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center.

She has also managed a staff of about 250.

The White River Junction-based organization is responsible for caring for patients spread across 4,000 square miles in more than 140 towns in both states.

Board chairman Gary Mayo says the board is putting together a plan to hire McLaughlin’s replacement.