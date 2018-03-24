WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (AP) — Legoland Florida has unveiled a new ride that combines an old-fashioned rollercoaster with virtual reality technology.

The Orlando Sentinel reports The Great Lego Race is an adaptation of an existing rollercoaster, and was introduced to the public Friday. Merlin Magic Making, a division of Legoland’s parent company, spent 2½ years developing the virtual-reality elements now layered on to the physical course.

Riders don a headset and are surrounded by legions of Lego’s trademark minifigures as they zoom down the track.

The attraction now (virtually) goes where it would be nearly impossible to go in real life: over cliffs, down rapids and into a cheering throng at the finish line.

The story revolves around a race between the rider and other minifigures — with 3D Lego bricks everywhere.

___

Information from: Orlando Sentinel, http://www.orlandosentinel.com/