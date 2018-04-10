FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s capacity to generate solar electricity is expected to triple over the next five years.

That’s according to a recent report from the Solar Energy Industries Association. The Virginian-Pilot reported Monday that enough solar energy may be generated in the near future to power upward of 200,000 homes in the state.

The solar industry has been growing nationwide. But it still only accounts for about 2 percent of the nation’s capacity to generate electricity. In Virginia, that figure is half a percent.

Several reasons account for the growth. The cost of installation has been falling, and the demand for green energy has been soaring.

Owners of farmland are also finding that leasing their land for power generation is more profitable than growing traditional crops.

___

Information from: The Virginian-Pilot, http://pilotonline.com