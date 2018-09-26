Virginia’s U.S. Senate candidates continued to trade insults in a chippy second debate.
Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine and Republican challenger Corey Stewart faced off Wednesday in northern Virginia in a debate that was broadcast on TV stations statewide.
They picked up where they left off in their first debate in July.
Stewart accused Kaine of being a knee-jerk opponent of President Donald Trump, who would rather oppose the president than help Virginia. Stewart also made unsubstantiated attacks that Kaine discriminates against Asians and has sought to cover up sexual harassment by members of Congress.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Kavanaugh's 'choir boy' image on Fox interview rankles former Yale classmates
- Kavanaugh nomination: Third woman comes forward with sexual misconduct allegation
- 'How'd you find me?': Kavanaugh friend Mark Judge has been holed up in a beach house amid media firestorm
- Cosby in cuffs: TV star gets 3 to 10 years for sex assault VIEW
- Kavanaugh’s yearbook page is ‘horrible, hurtful’ to a woman it named
Kaine said Stewart is running an angry campaign that belittles women and demonizes immigrants.
Kaine is a favorite to win and Virginia’s Senate race has received relatively little national attention compared to more competitive states.