ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities in Tennessee say the death of a Virginia woman whose body was found in a creek has been ruled a homicide.

The Kingsport Times-News quotes Hawkins County Sheriff Ronnie Lawson in a Friday report as saying a homicide investigation is ongoing after the body of 26-year-old Callie Mahayla “Mia” Ison was discovered. The sheriff’s office was called out to the Clinch community on Nov. 24 after a deer hunter found the Big Stone Gap woman’s body.

Lawson says there is a person of interest in the case, but did not release what exactly caused Ison’s death, or the suspected motive. He says the case is an isolated incident that happened to occur in the Clinch community.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is assisting the sheriff’s office.

