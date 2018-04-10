GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a Virginia woman has died after a deer hit a car she was riding in on a South Carolina highway.

News outlets report the Arlington woman was a passenger inside a 2006 Honda that was hit when the deer jumped over a median barrier on Interstate 85.

Joe Hovis with the South Carolina Highway Patrol says the crash happened Monday morning in Greenville County.

County Coroner Kent Dill tells WYFF-TV that 68-year-old Anne Viviani died at the scene. The car’s driver was not injured.

All lanes were temporarily blocked following the crash.

