GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a Virginia woman has died after a deer hit a car she was riding in on a South Carolina highway.
News outlets report the Arlington woman was a passenger inside a 2006 Honda that was hit when the deer jumped over a median barrier on Interstate 85.
Joe Hovis with the South Carolina Highway Patrol says the crash happened Monday morning in Greenville County.
County Coroner Kent Dill tells WYFF-TV that 68-year-old Anne Viviani died at the scene. The car’s driver was not injured.
All lanes were temporarily blocked following the crash.
Information from: WYFF-TV, http://www.wyff4.com/index.html