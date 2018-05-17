LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Authorities say a Virginia woman has been charged with animal cruelty after emaciated horses were found at her property.
The News & Advance reported Thursday that 65-year-old Gerri Butler, of Lowesville, was charged with two counts of animal cruelty.
Amherst County Sheriff’s Office Capt. John Grieser says authorities discovered the two emaciated horses at her property in May. County officials took custody of the horses and placed them in foster care.
It’s unclear if Butler has a lawyer.
