FARMVILLE, Va. (AP) — The Virginia Tobacco Commission says it will give $6 million in new funds for 27 projects designed to spur job growth in Southwest and Southside Virginia.

The commission met Tuesday in Farmville to approve the project funding.

The commission approved $2.8 million for workforce development, $2.2 million for education programs and $1 million for a business park development.

The Tobacco Commission was created nearly 20 years ago to spend Virginia’s portion of the national tobacco settlement. The commission has doled out more than $1 billion on a wide range of projects designed to benefit economically depressed areas of the state.