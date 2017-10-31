Share story

By
The Associated Press

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Commuters in Virginia are in store for a measure of relief along the notoriously congested Interstate 95 corridor.

The Virginia Department of Transportation is unveiling a two-mile extension of the I-95 Express Lanes in Stafford County. Commuters can use those lanes for free in carpools of three or more, or they can pay a toll that varies depending on traffic volume.

The $50 million extension project is wrapping up ahead of schedule — the southbound lanes are opening a month early, and the northbound ramp is nine months ahead of schedule.

Commuters can use the southbound lanes beginning Tuesday afternoon. The northbound lanes open to vehicles Wednesday morning.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for Tuesday morning.

A recent study ranked this section of I-95 as the nation’s worst traffic hotspot.

