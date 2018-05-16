ABINGDON, Va. (AP) — Virginia is set to study whether to add more tolls to Interstate 81.

The Bristol Herald Courier reports that State Transportation Secretary Shannon Valentine recently outlined plans to begin a study next month on putting tolls on the highway. Interstate 81 runs along the western edge of the state and a large percentage of vehicles that use it are tractor-trailers

Valentine said the study should be completed by the end of November.

The General Assembly passed a bill earlier this year directing the state to study paying for improvements to I-81 with tolls. The law requires that the study not look at tolling all I-81 users, but instead focus on possible high-occupancy toll lanes and tolls on heavy commercial vehicles.

