RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Next week is the third annual High School Student Voter Registration Week in Virginia.

From April 22-28, students, teachers and administrators will be encouraged to conduct voter registration drives at their schools.

Virginia law allows 17-year-olds to register to vote, as long as they will turn 18 on or before the next general election. They also may vote in any intervening primary elections.

State Education Secretary Atif Qarni said the voter registration drives offer an opportunity to highlight the importance of preparing students to become engaged and thoughtful citizens.

Resources are available on the Department of Elections’ website to help students and teachers in planning and conducting voter registration efforts.

The deadline to register to vote in the June 12 primary elections is May 21.