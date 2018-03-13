RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The fifth annual K-9 Veterans Day will be held Saturday at the Virginia War Memorial.

The commemoration honors the contributions of dogs that serve side-by-side with their human companions on the battlefield, at home assisting law enforcement agencies, performing search and rescue missions, and providing companionship to military and civilian hospital patients and veterans.

A patriotic ceremony will be held in the E. Bruce Heilman Amphitheater on the memorial grounds. K-9 units scheduled to perform include: Marine Corps Base Quantico Military Working Dogs, Virginia Capitol Police K-9s; Hanover Hounds Search and Rescue Team K-9s; and Canine Companions Service and Therapy Dogs.

The event is free.