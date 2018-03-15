RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia elections officials are set to give voters clearer instructions on how to fill out ballots properly after a disputed election was decided by drawing a candidate’s name from a bowl.
WTOP-FM reports that the State Board of Elections is set to adopt new ballot requirements later this month.
State law already requires that local jurisdictions include some kind of instructions on ballots, but those instructions could vary.
A Republican won a House of Delegates race earlier this year after his name was pulled out of a bowl.
The race was tied after election officials allowed a disputed ballot to be counted for the GOP candidate. The voter filled in the bubble for both candidates but also drew a slash through the bubble for the Democrat.
Information from: WTOP-FM, http://www.wtop.com