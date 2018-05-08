CHESTERFIELD, Va. (AP) — A Virginia teacher is charged with taking indecent liberties with a female student.

News outlets cite a Chesterfield County police release that says 50-year-old Craig D. Nixon was arrested Friday. Nixon was an English teacher at Matoaca High School, and had been with Chesterfield County Public Schools from 2000 until April of this year.

Police say Nixon began an inappropriate relationship with the girl earlier this year that continued through March. Police have not disclosed the girl’s age or if the contact occurred on campus.

Chesterfield schools spokesman Shawn Smith called the charged “very serious.” Matoaco Principal John Murray said in a letter to students’ families that an investigation is ongoing.

It’s unclear whether Nixon has a lawyer.