RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Thousands of Virginia students sang, recited poetry and called for action against gun violence as they led a sister march of the national March for Our Lives.

Students led the Nonviolence March on the Capitol Saturday, joined by adult supporters and elected officials. About 5,000 people participated.

The event began at a middle school, where speakers urged bans on assault weapons and stronger background checks. The crowd then marched more than a mile to the state Capitol, chanting “What will it take to save our lives?”

Students spoke of the school shooting in Parkland, Florida, that left 17 people dead.

India Williams, a sophomore at Armstrong High School in Richmond, told the Richmond Times-Dispatch that students “should not be worried if we are going to die” when they go to school.

