PETERSBURG, Va. (AP) — Virginia State University in on lockdown after a shooting on campus.
University police tweeted on Saturday night, “Shooting on Campus – VSU is on lockdown. Avoid the area. Updates to follow.”
A second tweet said police were still on the scene, the campus remains on lockdown and to continue to avoid the area.
The university’s website says the Petersburg, Virginia school was celebrating the final day of it homecoming.
Most Read Stories
- Suspects’ phones led Northwest investigators to carcasses in one of the biggest poaching cases they’ve ever seen VIEW
- Couple survived 6 hours in pool as wildfire burned their neighborhood down
- Whole Foods closing its 365 store in Bellevue
- West Seattle couple, cheated in secret SeaTac land grab, to receive $13M settlement
- How it unfolded: Education Secretary Betsy DeVos’ Bellevue visit