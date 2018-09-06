Share story

By
The Associated Press

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia state senator has made a second trip to Syria to voice support for Syrian President Bashar Assad.

Syria’s state-run news agency reported Wednesday that Dick Black returned to Damascus to offer praise for Syria’s efforts at fighting terrorism.

Black is a part-time state senator and an outspoken social conservative.

He has frequently praised the Assad government while criticizing U.S. foreign policy in the Middle East.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

The U.S. has twice struck Syrian military installations in response to alleged poison gas attacks. The Syrian government denies ever using chemical weapons during its seven-year-long civil war.

Black visited Syria in 2016 where he met with Assad government officials and promised to advocate for better relationships between Assad and the U.S.

The Associated Press