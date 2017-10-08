RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia State Police say a man was taken to a hospital with serious injuries after leading officers in central Virginia on a chase and then shooting himself.
Spokeswoman Corinne Geller said in a statement Sunday that state police began assisting Richmond police around 7:30 p.m. Saturday when the suspect made his way onto Interstate 95 and continued north.
At one point, a passenger jumped out of the moving vehicle. The driver kept going but crashed a short distance later.
The statement says state police heard a gunshot and when they approved the crashed vehicle, the driver was gone.
Geller says the man was found in Hanover County early Sunday morning with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
The adult male passenger refused medical treatment for minor injuries. The incident remains under investigation, and charges are pending.