RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia State Police say a man was taken to a hospital with serious injuries after leading officers in central Virginia on a chase and then shooting himself.

Spokeswoman Corinne Geller said in a statement Sunday that state police began assisting Richmond police around 7:30 p.m. Saturday when the suspect made his way onto Interstate 95 and continued north.

At one point, a passenger jumped out of the moving vehicle. The driver kept going but crashed a short distance later.

The statement says state police heard a gunshot and when they approved the crashed vehicle, the driver was gone.

Geller says the man was found in Hanover County early Sunday morning with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The adult male passenger refused medical treatment for minor injuries. The incident remains under investigation, and charges are pending.