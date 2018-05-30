Nation & World Virginia set to expand Medicaid after state Senate gives approval, ending yearslong partisan battle. Originally published May 30, 2018 at 4:05 pm Share story By The Associated Press The Associated Press RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia set to expand Medicaid after state Senate gives approval, ending yearslong partisan battle. The Associated Press Next Story142 charged in LA crackdown on illegal marijuana businesses Previous StoryCourt says son can sue psychiatrist over father’s suicide