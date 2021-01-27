RICHMOND, Va. – The Virginia Senate voted Wednesday to censure Sen. Amanda Chase, R-Chesterfield, over a long pattern of behavior that includes referring to the insurrectionists who attacked the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 as “patriots” and making insulting comments toward the Virginia Capitol Police and the clerk of the Senate.

The rare censure resolution was entered by Sen. John Bell, D-Loudoun, and received support from Republicans. It passed 24-9 after lengthy debate.

“The need to protect the honor of this body compelled me to proceed,” Bell said Wednesday.

In long, sometimes angry remarks before the vote, Chase accused fellow senators of trying to humiliate her. She suggested that if censure were approved she would take the body to court.

Other GOP lawmakers said they were compelled to act. Senate Minority Leader Thomas Norment, R-James City, said the issue was one of “hypocrisy” on Chase’s part and a lack of integrity.

Over the past year, Chase, who is seeking the GOP nomination for governor, has “demonstrated an open and omnidirectional hostility to the occupants of this room,” said Sen. Mark Obenshain, R-Rockingham.

Obenshain, who was one of several Republicans who raised procedural concerns about the resolution, said he had hoped to vote against it but instead would abstain from voting, to make clear that he disapproved of Chase’s behavior.

Last week, the full Senate also voted to strip Chase of her lone committee assignment. She was removed from three other committee posts last year after her decision, in late 2019, to quit the Senate Republican Caucus to protest the reelection of caucus leaders who had criticized her after a string of controversies, including cursing at a Capitol Police officer over a parking spot.