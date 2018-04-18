RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — More than a dozen school districts in Virginia have been recognized by the National Association of Music Merchants Foundation as best communities for music education.

In cooperation with researchers at The Music Research Institute at the University of Kansas, the foundation each year selects school districts for recognition and individual schools to be honored with the SupportMusic Merit Award for exemplary music education programs.

The Virginia school districts being honored this year include: Arlington Public Schools, Harrisonburg City Public Schools, Henrico Public Schools and Roanoke City Public Schools.

The four schools receiving the merit award are: Bull Run Middle School, in Gainesville; Colonial Forge High School in Stafford; Smart’s Mill Middle School in Leesburg; and Stonewall Jackson High School in Manassas.

The awards program is now in its 19th year.