RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A state agency has rejected an application from a rural Virginia school district that voted to arm teachers and other employees as protection against a school shooting.
The Washington Post reports that the Department of Criminal Justice Services turned down Lee County Superintendent Brian Austin’s application to register as an armed special conservator of the peace. The school district had hoped the designation would allow school employees to carry guns in schools.
The department cited an advisory opinion from state Attorney General Mark Herring in deeming the plan unlawful.
Austin said the district’s working with its legal counsel to review its options.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- She moved to the opposite coast, but past catches up to Kavanaugh accuser
- Debunking 5 viral rumors about Christine Blasey Ford, Kavanaugh’s accuser
- Patti Davis: Why I don't recall all the details of my sexual assault
- 3 babies, 2 adults stabbed at home that police suspect was a ‘birth tourism’ site
- Mormons to stay outdoors after split with Boy Scouts
The school board voted in July to arm an unspecified number of teachers and staff members to carry concealed weapons or store guns in safes on school property.
___
Information from: The Washington Post, http://www.washingtonpost.com