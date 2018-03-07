MANASSAS, Va. (AP) — A Virginia school board chairman who was the target of a recall campaign has resigned.

Prince William County School Board Chairman Ryan Sawyers told The Washington Post he resigned Wednesday and could no longer contend with a school board and administration he described as corrupt. Sawyers sent Vice Chairwoman Lillie Jessie a letter saying he was stepping down because of “personal and professional reasons.”

Sawyers says he plans to give information about the school system to law enforcement and disseminate it to the public.

Sawyers was elected chair in 2015. Jeannie Lowder with the Prince William Committee for Quality Education says it began the recall effort in 2016. She says Sawyers used his position to go after political opponents and settle personal grievances.

Jessie will assume chair duties until the board appoints an interim.



