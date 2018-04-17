WAYNESBORO, Va. (AP) — The Wildlife Center of Virginia has taken in its first black bear cubs of the year, including two bears rescued by a state trooper.

The center said it recently admitted four cubs. Two female cubs from Nelson County were separated from their mother. A male and female cub from Franklin County were orphaned when their mother was killed by a car on a highway. They were rescued by a Virginia State Trooper.

The nonprofit center adopts sick, injured and orphaned wild animals from around Virginia. The center said it will limit human interaction with the cubs and release them next spring. The center released nine bears last year.