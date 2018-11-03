RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Republican U.S. Senate candidate Corey Stewart’s campaign has shown little sign of gaining traction in Virginia with just days to go before Election Day.

Stewart promised to run a “vicious” and “ruthless” campaign against incumbent Sen. Tim Kaine. But his Trump-like tactics appear to have found little purchase in an increasingly blue state.

He’s down in most polls, is starved for cash and is shunned by his fellow GOP congressional candidates and the White House. Stewart also said he recently lost a major client at his international trade law firm because of the campaign.

Kaine has kept up a full campaign schedule and amassed a war chest about 10 times the size of Stewart’s. He’s also frequently campaigned with Democratic congressional candidates, both in competitive and longshot races.