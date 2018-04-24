VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — A Virginia GOP state lawmaker says he’s not going and run for mayor of Virginia Beach because he doesn’t want Republicans to lose their slim majority in the House of Delegates.

Del. Glenn Davis announced Tuesday that he’s decided not to run. Davis said he had “significant concern” that his departure from the House would alter the partisan balance of power.

Republicans have a 51-49 majority in the House and lost 15 seats in last year’s elections. Davis represents a swing district and narrowly won last year despite spending more than double his opponent.

Virginia Beach Mayor Will Sessoms announced last week that he will step down April 30 after several years on the job.