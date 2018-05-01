RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia Republican is suing to try and get on the primary ballot for a U.S. Senate race.

Ivan Raiklin filed a lawsuit in federal court Tuesday against the Republican Party of Virginia and the state Board of Elections.

He alleges that party and state officials have unfairly kept him off the GOP primary ballot even though he collected the required number of signatures.

Party spokesman John March said the party followed the law in certifying candidates but declined to comment specifically on the lawsuit.

Three Republicans qualified: Corey Stewart, chairman of the Prince William Board of County Supervisors; Nick Freitas, a state delegate; and E.W. Jackson, a minister.

The winner of the June 12 primary will take on incumbent Democrat Sen. Tim Kaine in the general election.