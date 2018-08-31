RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia prosecutor has decided not to seek criminal charges against a Richmond police officer who fatally shot a naked man on an interstate highway.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Michael Herring called the death of Marcus-David Peters “an act of justifiable homicide” in a report released Friday. The report said the use of deadly force was “reasonable and necessary given the unique circumstances of the encounter.”

The 24-year-old Peters was shot and killed in May after he struck several parked cars with his vehicle, then emerged from his car naked and ran onto Interstate 95. Peters was unarmed, but charged at the officer, who first fired a stun gun and then his service weapon.

Peters’ family has said he was having a mental health crisis and should not have been shot.