RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia State Police won’t release video of a traffic stop involving a Washington Redskins wide receiver who said a state trooper asked if he was a gang member or drug dealer.
Paul Richardson Jr.’s tweets about the questions he was asked during a Tuesday traffic stop prompted an internal review by state police. Richardson is African-American.
Richardson just signed a $40 million five-year contract with the Redskins and was driving a new Mercedes when pulled over.
The department said Friday that it was declining a public records request by The Associated Press for video taken from the trooper’s in-car camera. Spokeswoman Corinne Geller said the department has the discretion to release the video under state law but has chosen not to.
