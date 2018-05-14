RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Police say a Virginia police officer shot a naked man on an interstate during rush hour.
Police say the shooting occurred on Interstate 95 Monday evening. The man has been hospitalized and The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that his condition was not immediately known.
Richmond police spokesman Gene Lepley says the incident began when an officer witnessed a hit-and-run at an intersection at 5:33 p.m. The newspaper says the shooting occurred moments later.
Information from: Richmond Times-Dispatch, http://www.richmond.com