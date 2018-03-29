Share story

By
The Associated Press

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — Police are investigating a use of force incident after a Virginia Beach police K9 bit a teen.

The Virginian-Pilot cites a police department news release that says police were canvassing an area near a reported burglary when they found someone who matched the burglar’s description. The person ran away when approached by police, and a K9 gave chase.

The dog bit the person, who happened to be the teenage boy. The teen was taken to hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening. Department spokeswoman Tonya Pierce declined to give the teen’s name or age or say if he is the burglary suspect.

The dog is still out on patrol.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access: $1 for 4 weeks

The department’s investigation will examine why the dog bit the teen and whether it was appropriate and followed legal standards.

___

Information from: The Virginian-Pilot, http://pilotonline.com

The Associated Press