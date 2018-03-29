VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — Police are investigating a use of force incident after a Virginia Beach police K9 bit a teen.

The Virginian-Pilot cites a police department news release that says police were canvassing an area near a reported burglary when they found someone who matched the burglar’s description. The person ran away when approached by police, and a K9 gave chase.

The dog bit the person, who happened to be the teenage boy. The teen was taken to hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening. Department spokeswoman Tonya Pierce declined to give the teen’s name or age or say if he is the burglary suspect.

The dog is still out on patrol.

The department’s investigation will examine why the dog bit the teen and whether it was appropriate and followed legal standards.

