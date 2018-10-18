PORTSMOUTH, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia say they are investigating a report of an active shooter.

The Portsmouth Police Department tweeted Thursday that dispatch got a 911 call about the possible shooter at 11:46 a.m.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that the call came from the location of General Dynamics, an aerospace and defense corporation.

Police spokesman Lt. B.K. Hall told the paper that the department could not “confirm that it’s legitimate or not.” He said no victims have been found.

No further information was immediately available.