RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A panel of Virginia lawmakers is set to convene its first meeting about what should be done with coal ash Dominion Energy has stored at four power plants across the state.
A special subcommittee studying the issue will meet Tuesday in Richmond.
Coal ash is a heavy-metal laden byproduct left behind when coal is burned to generate electricity.
Lawmakers passed a compromise bill earlier this year preventing Dominion from moving ahead with plans to cap the ash in place at four sites. Critics say that doesn’t do enough to protect the environment.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- 'Buckle up': As Mueller probe enters second year, Trump and allies go on war footing
- A 14th human foot - this one in a hiking boot - washes ashore in Canada
- MH370 experts think they've finally solved the mystery of the doomed Malaysia Airlines flight
- What the royal bride-to-be means to black Londoners
- In Cuba, the great American tourism boom goes bust
The measure also required Dominion to request bids from coal ash recycling companies and turn that information over to the General Assembly.
The subcommittee was proposed as a way to give the issue a closer look.