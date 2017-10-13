RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Now is the time to pay back taxes in Virginia.

The state Department of Taxation is offering an amnesty program for delinquent taxpayers.

Taxpayers can pay the owed taxes and half the interest. The state will waive any remaining interest and all penalties.

Amnesty programs are not offered very often in Virginia. This is only the fourth time since 1990. Amnesty programs were also offered in 2003 and 2009.

A spokeswoman for the Department of Taxation told the Richmond Times-Dispatch that the state is expecting to collect $89.5 million from the program.

The program began last month and will continue through Nov. 14.

