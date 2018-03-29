VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — Three Virginia companies that supply the military have agreed to settle with the federal government after facing accusations of an illegal bid-rigging scheme.
The Virginian-Pilot reports that the SEK Solutions, Karda Systems, and MJL Enterprises will pay a total of $620,000 without any admissions of wrongdoing.
Former Republican state House Del. Ron Villanueva is a past president of SEK Solutions and former director of Karda Systems. Villaneuva, who lost a re-election bid last year, has previously denied any wrongdoing.
The three companies sell a variety of items to the military, including tactical gear, weapon storage products and medical supplies.
___
Information from: The Virginian-Pilot, http://pilotonline.com