CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) — A Virginia man who admitted to killing his father and brother and seriously injuring his mother is set to be sentenced.
The Virginian-Pilot reports 21-year-old Zachary Toothman is to appear Monday in circuit court, where he faces up to two life terms plus 23 years in prison.
Toothman pleaded guilty in June.
Authorities found his father, Michael Toothman, and brother, 17-year-old Matthew Toothman, dead. Toothman’s mother, Susie, was wounded and later released from the hospital.
Michael Toothman was a 30-year veteran of the Chesapeake Police Department.
According to a statement of facts filed in court, Zachary Toothman was struggling with grades and relationships at Virginia Tech. He was placed on academic probation and later, a leave of absence, after failing to meet the minimum GPA.
___
Information from: The Virginian-Pilot, http://pilotonline.com