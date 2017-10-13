ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A Virginia man has been sentenced to two years in federal prison for obstructing justice and making false statements involving international terrorism.

Twenty-eight-year-old Michael Queen of Woodbridge was sentenced Friday in federal court in Alexandria.

Prosecutors say Queen and a conspirator lied to FBI agents who were investigating their friend, who was trying to travel to join the Islamic State.

Authorities say Queen knew the friend had tried to join the Islamic State in 2014, but denied it to protect him.