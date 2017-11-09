Share story

By
The Associated Press

ACCOMAC, Va. (AP) — Virginia authorities say an Eastern Shore man was killed after his mobile home caught fire.

Virginia State Police spokeswoman Sgt. Michelle Anaya said in a news release that 47-year-old Shorn Eugene Nock was killed in the early Wednesday fire in Accomack County.

WAVY-TV reports that Melfa volunteer fire chief Sam Baines believes the fire started on the stove. No firefighters were injured while battling the blaze.

State police are still investigating the fire.

