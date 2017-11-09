ACCOMAC, Va. (AP) — Virginia authorities say an Eastern Shore man was killed after his mobile home caught fire.

Virginia State Police spokeswoman Sgt. Michelle Anaya said in a news release that 47-year-old Shorn Eugene Nock was killed in the early Wednesday fire in Accomack County.

WAVY-TV reports that Melfa volunteer fire chief Sam Baines believes the fire started on the stove. No firefighters were injured while battling the blaze.

State police are still investigating the fire.

Information from: WAVY-TV, http://www.wavy.com/