LOW MOOR, Va. (AP) — A Virginia man has been arrested on sexual battery, kidnapping and carjacking charges in an attack on a woman in Florida nearly two decades ago.
Cornelius Francis Florman was arrested at his home in Low Moor Tuesday on a fugitive warrant from Lee County, Florida.
Court documents alleged that DNA linked Florman to the sexual battery of a 44-year-old woman who was kidnapped and knocked unconscious after leaving a bar in Fort Myers Beach, Florida, in June 1998.
Florman’s lawyer said he looks forward to the opportunity “to vigorously defend against any allegations.”
Florman is the great-grandson of the founder of Reynolds Metals. He was convicted of a 1986 rape in Chesterfield County. He was also tried twice, but not convicted, in the 1986 rape in Henrico County.